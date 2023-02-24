The Canberra Times
Canberra Foundations Collaborative to provide $1m in grants for charities

By Staff Reporters
February 25 2023 - 5:30am
Joe Roff from the John James Foundation, Georgina Byron from the Snow Foundation and Peter Gordon from Hands Across Canberra. Picture supplied

The Snow Foundation, the John James Foundation and Hands Across Canberra have again joined forces to distribute $1 million in grants to Canberra charities and community organisations.

