The Snow Foundation, the John James Foundation and Hands Across Canberra have again joined forces to distribute $1 million in grants to Canberra charities and community organisations.
Under the name Canberra Foundations Collaborative, they are repeating last year's distribution of more than $1 million to make a difference at the grassroots level of the community.
Last year the collaboration awarded 71 local projects, from a pool of 171 applicants, with a total of almost $1.5 million in grant funding to support people in the region who were experiencing economic and social disadvantage.
To make things easier this year, the collaborative is offering community organisations the opportunity to provide a verbal and/or written expression of Interest.
A grant writing seminar and information session will also be held on Tuesday to help applicants.
Hands Across Canberra CEO Peter Gordon said, as a way of reaching as many organisations as possible, grants would generally be in the $5000 to $25,000 range with a few up to $50,000, and a limited number of multi-year agreements for eligible projects.
"The true value of this collaboration is the way it will cut through the barriers faced by small organisations when applying for funding. It can too often be a laborious and difficult application process through multiple channels. The raising of funds for many small organisations is prohibitive and we wanted to fix that," he said.
Snow Foundation CEO Georgina Byron said the collaborative was also planning a series of workshops and social events to help build a sense of connection in the sector.
"In addition to the funding, the collaborative aims to bring together Canberra's community sector to share experiences, stories and build better relationships," she said.
Applications close on March 14.
