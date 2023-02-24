Creative Woden, a new exhibition showcasing southside artists, opened on Friday night in the ground floor of the iconic Lovett Tower accompanied by a call for a new arts facility for the town centre.
Photographs, drawings, paintings, fluid art and other artwork are on display for a month, submitted by 15 artists from across south Canberra.
The exhibition has been organised by the Woden Valley Community Council, the space provided by Lovett Tower owner Frank Cavasinni.
"As the owner of Lovett Tower I am bringing commercial tenancies and people to the heart of Woden which contributes to the activation of the Town Square," he said.
"I am really pleased that I can support the community by providing them with use of the ground floor while I consider options for leasing the space."
The exhibition was accompanied by the launch of a petition calling on the ACT government to fund a new, multi-purpose facility for the visual and performing arts for Woden.
It suggests it be incorporated into the proposed CIT, "particularly opening up on to the west plaza to activate the core of Woden".
Woden Valley Community Council president Fiona Carrick said it would be "wonderful if the ACT government would provide a facility for the arts in the Woden Town Centre".
"This major hub has a fast growing population and is accessible by public transport from across the region," she said.
"We will continue to advocate for a multi-purpose arts facility for visual and performing arts, and music to empower our artists, enhance the community's wellbeing and bring a 'vibe' to our streets to create Woden as a destination."
Kambah artist Cath Sutton, a retired financial controller, said Creative Woden was her first chance to participate in an exhibition and she was thrilled.
"It's been my dream to be an artist and it's wonderful to see my art on the walls," she said.
Lyons photographer Graham Gall, who has more than 20,000 Instagram followers (@gallpix) has a section in the exhibition called Abandoned Woden, a series of photographs of taken over three days in 2017 of graffitied buildings and long-gone relics such as the The Soul Bar.
"I thought, 'I have to document this' because now it's gone," he said.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
