The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Creative Woden exhibition to be held in Lovett Tower

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
February 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lyons photographer Graham Gall has a series of photographs in the exhibition from 2017 called Abandoned Woden. Picture by James Croucher

Creative Woden, a new exhibition showcasing southside artists, opened on Friday night in the ground floor of the iconic Lovett Tower accompanied by a call for a new arts facility for the town centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.