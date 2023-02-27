The Canberra Times

Times Past: February 28, 1993

February 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: February 28, 1993

Many of us today would remember the introduction of the internet, dial-up and the struggles of trying to use the landline phone versus the web at home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.