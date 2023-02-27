Times Past: February 28, 1993

Many of us today would remember the introduction of the internet, dial-up and the struggles of trying to use the landline phone versus the web at home.
On this day in 1993, The Canberra Times reported on the tantalising plan to put fibre-optic broadband into every Australian home. The Labor government were promising that if they were to be elected, they would introduce this plan. This technology would bring Australia to the forefront of the world's leading edge of information technology.
The government would set up an expert group with representatives from major telecommunications industry and unions to develop a commercial blueprint. Setting up such a network would mean more than 5 million homes, offices and schools throughout Australia would be capable of sending and receiving transmissions of sound, video and data via the internet.
The introduction of fibre-optic cabling would make things faster and more efficient in many areas of life.
Workplaces and offices would be able to share documents in real time rather than faxing or posting.
Video conferencing was in its early stages and the "paperless" office idea edged ever closer.
Education would benefit with universities and colleges being able to share lecture notes and students can ask questions in real time without having to be in the same space.
In the home, the advent of high-definition TV would allow a clearer picture and a wider range of channel choice due to the connection.
In 1997, the government at the time invested in the Networking the Nation fund. It would be almost a decade until the introduction of broadband would breathe new life into the slow days of the internet.
Around the same time, we would get the technology to have the phone and the internet integrated into a small computer in our pockets - the smartphone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.