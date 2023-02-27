The Canberra Times

Kitchen Garden: Cynthia Kimlin's homemade pumpkin pie

By Susan Parsons
February 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cynthia Kimlin with her baby pumpkins. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Cynthia Kimlin and I are volunteers on the Harvest Group at the National Arboretum Canberra and she has also been involved in tree measuring and Wollemi seed sorting. Before a recent meeting, we had a chat and she mentioned her Jack Be Little pumpkins grown from seed purchased at one of our stalls. The seed had come from pumpkins grown in the Discovery Kitchen Garden near the Village Centre where Cynthia volunteers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.