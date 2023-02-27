The eggs are used in the pumpkin pie recipe which was handed down from her mother, Brenda, and was always a favourite at home when she was growing up, as it is with their children and their families. Elesa and I were invited to sit on a raised terrace surrounded by pots of white autumn crocus and white anemones propagated by Cynthia who said that is her favourite garden activity. A fish pond and shady trees were welcome on a hot day while Cynthia served us slices of the delicious pie and iced water.