Police searching for missing 14-year-old Tyrone Fielding

ACT Policing are seeking public assistance in their search for a missing 14-year-old boy.
Tyrone Fielding has not been seen or heard from since Sunday, February 19, and was last seen in Canberra.
Tyrone is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm (5'3") tall, with a slim build, fair complexion and brown hair.
Police said they have information to indicate Tyrone has travelled to south-east Queensland.
Police and Tyrone's family hold concerns for his welfare and are requesting public assistance to locate him.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Tyrone is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7360654.
If you are in Queensland and have information about Tyrone's location, please contact Queensland Police.
