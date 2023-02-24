Two points raised by Treasurer Jim Chalmers in his Monday superannuation speech were interpreted by the media and the Coalition as indicating major changes might be in the wind.
Arguably the most controversial was the Treasurer's stated desire to "maximise" superannuation's potential by having super funds invest in government-defined "national priorities".
Dr Chalmers said if funds put more money into affordable housing, the climate, the care economy and "digital" the nation would reap a double dividend: "Good results for super funds and members and good results for our nation. [This] can only enhance the ability of super to meet its core objective."
Others, who argue the first priority of any superannuation fund is to maximise returns for its members, aren't convinced.
They say if these sectors offered a high rate of return at low risk government wouldn't have to nudge fund managers.
Managers are generally opposed to being told how they should invest. There were legitimate concerns this week's gentle push might be the thin end of that wedge. Dr Chalmers and Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones have since walked back any such suggestion.
"If an investment doesn't stack up and deliver a commercial return ... they [the funds] won't be at the investment table ... the job of government is to ensure it [social housing] does deliver a commercial return," Mr Jones said.
That is as it should be. If a government wants to encourage investment in specific areas it needs to offer carrots, not sticks.
The other hot-button issue was Dr Chalmers' apparent concern that because of its allegedly generous tax breaks, especially for the 35,000 Australians with more than $3 million each invested, superannuation's sustainability might be in doubt.
"Right now, we're on track to spend more on super tax concessions than the aged pension by around 2050," he said.
That is only half the story. As a result of the Superannuation Guarantee Australia is one of only two OECD countries on track to spend less on pensions as a percentage of GDP in 2050 and 2060 than it does today.
Our current spend is 2.6 per cent, the lowest in the OECD apart from Korea which is still phasing in a pension system. This will fall to 2.2 per cent in 2050 and 2.1 per cent in 2060.
Sweden, the only other country trending downwards, is expected to see its expenditure fall from 7.6 per cent to 7.3 per cent of GDP in 2050 before rising to 7.4 per cent in 2060.
It would seem the cost of super tax breaks will be more than offset by savings on pension spending for the foreseeable future.
That said, there is definitely a conversation to be had about whether or not there should be a cap on superannuation holdings after which the tax concessions cease.
While the existing transfer balance cap of $1.7 million appears intended to have this effect it is complex and, as a result, potentially open to abuse.
Although a case can be made for a balance cap of between $3 million and $5 million which, once reached, would result in tax concessions being wound back, people who invested in good faith over many years would be entitled to cry foul.
They have broken no laws and would resent the imposition of a retrospective tax burden.
Given Mr Albanese went to the election saying "Australians shouldn't expect major changes to superannuation if the government changes hands," he and the Treasurer need to proceed with caution.
Labor has paid a high price in the past for wanting to tamper with retirement savings.
