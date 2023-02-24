The GWS Giants have made a commitment to pursue greater engagement with the Canberra footy community going forward amid criticism in recent years from local clubs.
Giants chief executive David Matthews empathised with the critical feedback about what the AFL club's multi-million-dollar partnership with the ACT government had delivered for the region.
Clubs have complaints ranging from a lack of communication from the Giants, to a need to reassess their talent identification pathways, and frustration over a mentality of 'turning up, playing, then leaving'.
"I agree with the Canberra clubs. My background is in development prior to the Giants, so I understand the importance of those school and club visits and clinics," Matthews told The Canberra Times before an intra-club match at Alan Ray Oval on Saturday.
"There's no better way to ignite the passion in a young boy or girl than meeting an AFL player or an AFLW player.
"So we're really committed to it, and we'd like to try and do as much as we can."
The Giants were in Canberra on a three-day visit this week that included school visits, community camps, club clinics, culminating in a fan day at their intra-club game at Ainslie.
Blaming some "difficult" setbacks since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Matthews promised there'd be greater opportunities to do more in Canberra now as their "second home".
Especially over the next 10 years of their new $28.5 million agreement with the ACT government, which will see at least three AFL games and up to two AFLW matches played at Manuka Oval every season.
"Our players are not just a happy to come to Canberra and engage with the community, they're really keen," Matthews said.
"They understand the purpose of it all, to try and help grow the game."
While the Giants have been thrilled about the renewed Canberra partnership, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr is yet to front media to boast in-person about the deal which is worth four times as much per game as the funding provided to the Raiders and Brumbies.
Matthews defended Barr and praised his "vision" with the first and then subsequent agreement, which has made Canberra "a critical part of the Giants".
"It's a great credit to Chief Minister Barr for making such a long-term commitment, and then to be able to do it again. It just really solidifies the Giants as the AFL team for the people of Canberra," he said.
"How the ACT government have wanted to handle it, it's up to them," Matthews added.
"[Barr] has been more than vindicated. The partnership has been terrific."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.