The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

GWS Giants 'committed' to delivering more for AFL Canberra community

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
February 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GWS Giants players Tom Green, Josh Fahey and Phil Davis visited Marist College to teach the young kids some footy skills. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The GWS Giants have made a commitment to pursue greater engagement with the Canberra footy community going forward amid criticism in recent years from local clubs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.