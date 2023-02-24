The Canberra Raiders hope they can bust through the 20,000 membership mark before their first home game as they aim to tap into a new multicultural fan base this year.
The Raiders secured a massive pre-season boost on Friday when they signed a new two-year major sponsorship deal just hours before their official season launch.
But they are waiting for rugby league fever to grip the capital as they prepare to play their first two games of the season on the road for the first time in almost a decade.
The Raiders start their season with clashes against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville next week and then play competition newcomers the Dolphins in Redcliffe in round two.
It's the first time since 2014 the Raiders have had to wait three weeks for a home game and while round-three clash against the Sharks is a blockbuster in Canberra, the 6.15pm kick-off on a Sunday is a tough sell.
Even so, the Raiders are edging their way to 20,000 members and will host a multicultural round for the Sharks clash to broaden their supporter base.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"It presents us a good opportunity to think outside the square in terms of that game day and looking at enticing people who wouldn't otherwise come to a game of rugby league," said general manager Jason Mathie.
"There's a lot of different ethnic backgrounds in Canberra who probably haven't seen a game. So this might be a chance for them to sample the sport, our entertainment."
More than 19,000 members have already signed up for the season, with another surge expected next week and then again when the club can start signing female players for the first time in history.
The NRL is close to finalising its plans for the women's competition, with the Raiders hoping to sign their first players in the coming weeks.
They have secured NRLW partnerships, and the extended lucrative men's front-of-jersey deal with Toyota Forklifts is an extra boost until the end of 2025.
But the Raiders will likely start the season with one blank sleeve as they continue their search for another sponsor.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.