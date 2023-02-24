The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Raiders go multicultural to find new fans after snaring new major sponsorship deal

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
February 24 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders play in the tough Sunday night timeslot in their opening home game, but hope a big crowd will still attend. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Canberra Raiders hope they can bust through the 20,000 membership mark before their first home game as they aim to tap into a new multicultural fan base this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.