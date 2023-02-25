Our health care workers say they are fed up.
Nurses and midwives are facing high levels of psychological distress, a toxic workplace, poor rostering practices and chronic staffing issues within the ACT's health system, their union has said.
But this is not a new story. In fact, dozens of stories like this have appeared in The Canberra Times over the years.
Cultural issues within the system came to the forefront four years ago when a damning review into the ACT's public health system found troubling levels of mistrust and bullying.
It prompted the territory's health officials to embark on a series of reforms.
We've been told recently things were actually improving.
However, comments from nurses and midwives in a submission to a parliamentary inquiry show that things aren't all great.
This week it was revealed health authorities had promoted culture improvements based on a survey with a response rate they had initially said would not be statistically valid.
When approached by The Canberra Times, Canberra Health Services said it was actually fine to rely on the results because a "response validation test" which said a higher number of responses would not have had an effect on the result.
But it is very easy to be cynical about this.
Especially when response rates were lower among frontline staff, those who have borne the brunt of cultural issues that have plagued the Canberra Hospital.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has pushed the need for more positive stories to be told about working in Canberra's public health system.
She indicated that negative stories had an effect on recruitment.
Canberra Hospital has received a lot of bad press over the years and this has probably not been great when hiring new staff. That doesn't mean these stories should not be told.
One only needs to look at the comments in the union's submission from the workers.
When nurses make comments saying they feel they are "treated like a piece of furniture" and that "bullying and harassment still happens on a grand scale" it cannot be ignored. Especially when these comments are made in a publicly available submission.
Negative stories will always be amplified because we expect more from our health system.
It is in the public interest for people to know about staffing issues at Canberra Hospital.
Health care workers treat us in our moments of greatest need, they need to be looked after in their workplace so they can properly look after us.
