The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Our health care workers are fed up - and we need to tell their stories

By The Canberra Times
February 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It is in the public interest for people to know about staffing issues at Canberra Hospital. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Our health care workers say they are fed up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.