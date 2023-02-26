If the APS is anything like its UK counterpart, it systemically excludes people from low socio-economic backgrounds from joining its ranks and from progressing in their careers if they do.
A report by the UK Social Mobility Commission in 2021 found that only 18 per cent of the senior civil service, the equivalent of the APS senior executive service, come from low socio-economic backgrounds. The report also found that people from working class backgrounds were less likely to be promoted if they did manage to break in.
The report assessed socio-economic background by looking at what school sector (in Australia, that would be public, Catholic or independent) the staff member attended for high school, the highest qualification level of their parents, and parental occupation when they were at school.
Intriguingly the report found that about one-quarter of civil servants who self-identified as being from disadvantaged backgrounds actually weren't based on the other measures. More intriguingly, senior civil servants were more likely than junior civil servants to inaccurately self-identify as being from disadvantaged backgrounds.
In response to the report, the UK civil service adopted an action plan focusing on steps to help people from disadvantaged backgrounds "get in" to the civil service and "get on" within the civil service to overcome structural barriers to career progression.
The UK Social Mobility Commission Report also shows that while gender and cultural diversity in the UK civil service has improved significantly in recent decades, the proportion of people from disadvantaged backgrounds in the senior civil service remains about the same as it was in 1967.
Research published this year looking at the effects of gender and cultural diversity programs in Australian organisations paints a similar picture. Improving gender and cultural diversity does not improve socio-economic diversity within organisations.
"When women, or men from a culturally diverse minority, were in senior positions they still almost always came from a similar socio-economic background as other executives", researchers from UTS and Macquarie University found.
Where Australia does differ from the UK is that we don't have the full picture about diversity in the APS.
The APS, and its state counterparts, collects diversity data about public servants - but not about their socioeconomic backgrounds.
"What gets measured, gets managed" goes the saying.
I wrote to the federal, NSW and Victorian public service commissions suggesting they follow the UK's lead and start collecting this kind of diversity data. The replies were a mixed bag.
NSW public service commissioner Kathrina Lo said in a reply email that NSW "will evaluate this as part of our 2023 employee survey consultation and review process".
Acting Victorian public service commissioner Greg Wilson said he is "unable to commit to making these indicators part of our data holdings" but "will actively consider this for future data collection and reporting".
While the NSW and Victorian public service commissioners have personally committed to at least considering the issue, the Australian Public Service Commission did not commit to even considering the issue.
The APSC "census team" said in a reply email that "while we have no immediate plans to capture socio-economic diversity on the APS workforce, the commission's diversity policy area is aware of this as an area for possible exploration in the future."
This position is at odds with the Albanese government's publicly stated position.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese himself has often spoken of his upbringing in housing commission. Treasurer Jim Chalmers wrote about the importance of breaking down "barriers and systemic inequities that lock out disadvantaged and disenfranchised communities" in his recent essay in The Monthly.
And the policy platform Labor took to the last election declares that Labor "will provide employment and promotion opportunities in the APS for people with diverse backgrounds".
Evidence at the robodebt royal commission suggests that many of Australia's senior public servants lack empathy with people from disadvantaged backgrounds. One senior public servant was so lacking in empathy, and self-awareness, that he even mocked Centrelink recipients while giving evidence before the royal commission.
A few more people with low socio-economic backgrounds in senior positions might well improve the quality of leadership and policymaking in the public service. It would also make the APS fairer and more inclusive.
Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher should have a word with public service bosses about the extent of their commitment to diversity and inclusion.
