Bjorn Baker gelding Legolas has laid down a challenge to his Black Opal rivals with a dominant victory in Friday's Preview.
The win secured Legolas a start in the 50th edition of the two-year-old classic and he's raced into contention to take out the $200,000 feature.
Michael Freedman's Allaboutella was more than a length back in second, with Snippety Star finishing third.
Legolas was the star of the show, prevailing in just his second start thanks to a superb ride from Brock Ryan. The gelding is set to return to Canberra in two weeks to chase victory in the Black Opal, before Baker maps out a plan for the remainder of the autumn.
In winning on Friday, Legolas turned the tables on Allaboutella, the short-priced favourite who won her first start earlier this month, defeating Baker's charge in the process.
Ryan enjoyed a successful afternoon in the capital, guiding John Thompson's Pure Hydrogen to victory in a 1600 metre class one earlier in the day.
Legolas' win came after Richard Litt's Show No Compromise edged local hope Offspring in the Canberra Guineas Preview.
The gelding tired late in the contest and Litt said he will make a decision throughout the week on whether to return to contest the Canberra Guineas or give the three-year-old a well-deserved spell.
"He's got a lot of guts," Litt told Sky Racing. "He hasn't got a lot of size about him, but I can promise you, when you've got a [Gooree Park Stud] horse, they have got an amazing will to win and they're very tough. They breed an amazing tough horse.
"It was way too close for comfort but it was a good win, I'm very pleased with him.
"He's done a hell of a lot this preparation, it's going to be very hard not to go to the Canberra Guineas, but I think on that run it looks like he's probably had enough. He's had a wonderful prep and he's a really nice horse for the future."
Friday's meeting reached a climax when Anthony Cummings' Caesars Palace stormed home late to claim the Canberra Mile.
The gelding has enjoyed impressive results in the city this preparation and looks set to chase a first black-type win when he backs up in the Canberra Cup on March 13.
Also securing a place in the feature race was For Valour, who finished second. Mission Phoenix rounded out the placings in third place.
For Valour was brave and led for much of the contest, however he was overrun late by Caesars Palace who snuck up the inside.
