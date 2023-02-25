Barnaby is both out of touch and running out of time

Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce again jumps at the chance to muddle through another protest about others' priorities ("Defence ministers to march in Mardi Gras first", canberratimes.com.au, February 24).
Yet he is not averse to being photographed time and time again in a pub, club or at a social function with a beer in hand.
So far his preferred downtime environments for relaxation, socialisation and cogitation have not improved his understanding of the national benefits of not only ensuring greater inclusiveness, but also of addressing more proactively other well-being determinants. These include climate change impact mitigation and the need to build a strong, resilient and equitable renewable energy sector.
The recent high profits of Qantas, Woolworths, Coles, Santos, CBA, the NAB and others come off the back of a run of significantly increased prices for their products and services.
This demonstrates an absolute contempt for consumers. We, their customers, have been price gouged shamelessly.
Listening to their CEOs' attempts to rationalise their exorbitant profit taking further erodes any trust one might have in our large corporates. It is difficult to not feel a high level of disgust and contempt for the individuals and the corporations.
As a matter of equity, it is time their workers enjoyed better pay and conditions and that governments ensured these companies pay a fair share of tax, particularly where profits are seen to be excessive.
Some of the additional tax collected could help to fund the much needed increase to the JobSeeker payment and also help the government improve the budget bottom line.
It is frustrating to continue to see those who stand to become irrelevant from a positive result from the scheduled Voice referendum mount spurious arguments against it.
These include claims it is a threat to sovereignty or that multicultural Australia also needs to be recognised in the Constitution.
Two hundred and thirty five years after colonisation the Voice is the right thing to do. We as a nation must then move to truth telling and treaty.
In the plan to infill suburbs, what will be done to manage the increase in sewerage disposal on grand final night when everyone flushes at the same time?
My mother lived in a suburb where this was not planned for and had her laundry and bathroom flooded, including with solids.
Residents downstream, as it were, may experience a similar problem.
Even the extra granny flats and present multiple dwellings must be adding to the infrastructure needs.
With increased infill and less space for the three to four cars around an individual property the vehicles will go on the street.
Also, can the little cul-de-sacs cope and will the government be installing street power outlets for all the electric cars?
It is to be hoped that Eric Hunter's (possibly) facetious aspiration (Letters, February 22) that out-of-village correspondents be excluded and be dismissed out of hand.
He appears part of a cabalistic coterie of writers exercising degrees of precedence far superior to the content of their often less than cerebral contributions to the edification of readers.
I just worked through six payments required to renew a car registration in the ACT.
I was stumped by the Motor Accident Levy.
I eventually found it funds the Motor Accident Injury (MAI) Commission, which supervises administration of another required registration payment, the MAI Premium.
In other words, we are required to pay a fee to administer aspects of another fee.
