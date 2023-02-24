The 25,000 fans at Sydney Football Stadium didn't know it was coming. The NSW Waratahs didn't know it was coming.
The ACT Brumbies didn't even know it was coming.
For coach Stpehen Larkham, that's what made Ryan Lonergan's stunning heads up play late in the first half of Friday night's victory over the Waratahs such an audacious move.
With the Brumbies awarded a penalty five metres out from their opponents line, everyone switched off and assumed a shot at goal was coming.
Lonergan took advantage and kicked the ball across to an unmarked Andy Muirhead, who gathered the kick and strolled over untouched.
"Andy didn't even realise the kick had gone," Larkham said.. "That was pretty freaky. He certainly wasn't part of it. He was oblivious until it bounced in front of him, then he said 'oh, I'll pick it up'."
The moment triggered mass confusion both on the field and in the stands, the Waratahs particularly stunned after assuming the referee had called time off.
Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa was another caught off guard by Lonergan's kick and he initially feared his side had blown a prime attacking opportunity.
"I saw Ryan lining it up and when I turned Andy wasn't even looking," Alaalatoa said. "I thought 'this is going to be a shambles'.
"He just timed it perfectly. When he scored, I went over to him and said 'lucky you scored'."
The Waratahs initially protested with referee Nic Berry, however captain Jake Gordon acknowledged post-game his side switched off.
He's confident, they will not concede another try like it this season.
"It was a weird one," Gordon said. "The trainer came on, from our understanding it was time off but to be fair [the referee] didn't actually call time off. We just thought once a trainer enters we usually go to time off.
"Andy wasn't even ready for it. It was pretty poor, we knocked off, everyone came in, we had one person outside the first post. It was pretty cluey from them really."
Lonergan's heads-up play came in an outstanding 52-minute performance to set the platform for the 31-25 victory.
The scrumhalf combined with Jack Debreczeni to lead the team around the park and ensure the Brumbies were in a commanding position when Nic White and Noah Lolesio were injected into the contest in the second half.
The early exchanges were particularly torrid and Lonergan was under a mountain of pressure at the base of the ruck. He was busy in defence, scored the opening try of the contest and managed the game superbly.
"That's the beauty of Ryan," Larkham said. "He's got a good understanding of the game, he's been playing it for years, it's in his blood. his family have been playing it for years.
"He reads the game exceptionally well, he's one of our smartest players, he's in the leadership group, he knows how to control the game. He was particularly special in the first couple of passages where he was knocked off his feet a couple of times but still managed to get there under heaps of pressure and got the ball away.
"I know halfbacks do that, but I thought it was a pretty special couple of passages there for him to get the ball out of the breakdown the way he did."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
