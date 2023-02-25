The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Toole makes statement in Super debut

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated February 25 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Toole scores for the ACT Brumbies on Friday night. Picture Getty Images

Corey Toole ran on to the Sydney Football Stadium on Friday night and instantly felt at home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.