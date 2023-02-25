A 34-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, assaulting his partner and ramming a police vehicle.
The man, who was recently released from prison and subject to a good behaviour order, has been charged with 32 offences.
Police say the man rammed their vehicle, rendering it undrivable, when they attempted to apprehend him in a Theodore car park on Friday.
Police had been responding to reports of a significant family violence incident when the man allegedly hit the car and fled the scene.
The vehicle the man was driving was located a short time later, having hit a light pole in Chisholm.
A member of the public reportedly alerted officers that a man had entered a home and stolen a knife.
Police say they then received multiple reports of the man running through backyards in the area.
The man was found, allegedly attempting to steal another vehicle, and was arrested. Officers reportedly deployed Tasers during the arrest.
The man faced ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday. He was charged with multiple offences, including recklessly inflicting bodily harm, damaging property, failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified and damaging a police vehicle.
If you are a victim of family violence or believe someone you know is the victim of family violence, you can contact police on 131 444, triple zero (000) for emergencies or attend any police station.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
