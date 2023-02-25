The Canberra Times
Man charged with 32 offences after recent release from prison

Alex Crowe
Alex Crowe
Updated February 25 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:00pm
Man recently released from prison charged with 32 offences. File picture

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, assaulting his partner and ramming a police vehicle.

