Joe Tapine kept telling himself he could be one of the best forwards in the game - he just had to convince everyone else.
That mantle was usually reserved for guys like his Canberra Raiders teammate Josh Papali'i, and North Queensland's million-dollar man Jason Taumalolo. Now all three will be vying for the tag of the NRL's premier middle forward on the same night in Townsville.
Throw in Cowboys trio Jeremiah Nanai, Coen Hess and Jordan McLean, and Canberra's Hudson Young, Corey Harawira-Naera and Elliott Whitehead, and suddenly you've got one of the best forward pack battles a rugby league script writer could produce.
Tapine emerged as arguably the best front-rower in rugby league during a breakout season last year, finally realising the potential Canberra fans could see when he was whisked away from Newcastle's clutches seven years ago.
The 28-year-old had heard whispers about a perceived failure to reach his ceiling - so he responded by bursting through it. He led the competition in post-contact metres and had more offloads than any other bar two last year on his way to a Meninga Medal - and now he has vowed to go to another level.
"When I play the best forwards in the game, I obviously see myself as one of them so I want to prove myself and prove to people I'm on their level," Tapine said.
"I've always had confidence that I was a good player but my performances weren't at that level yet. I didn't have that extra professionalism and confidence to do it.
"Last year, the year before even when I was going through the drama, I knew I was up there even when other people didn't think I was at that level. It was about me proving to people that I am up there and worthy of that chat. Now it's about maintaining that and making it better.
"Jason has been one of the top forwards for years now. Even playing alongside Paps, I want to play good for him and for our team."
The good players relish games like this. They might play down individual battles but everyone knows they want to test themselves against the best - which is why Papali'i is relishing the chance to open the season against Todd Payten's star-studded pack.
"We've got the best prop here, down in Canberra, with Joseph leading for us," Papali'i said.
"You always want to play the best players out there and take them head on. It's always going to be a good battle when two of the best forwards come up against each other and I'm always going to back my players over anyone else. I look forward to the challenge."
State of Origin hopeful Young admits Canberra's trial form does little to inspire hope of stopping the Cowboys in their tracks - but the 24-year-old suggests it could be a blessing in disguise against a pack tipped to contend for a premiership.
"It's given us that little bit of fire and edge. We've come back with energy and a want to learn, wanting to get things right that we didn't," Young said.
"Coming up against Nanai and their pack, they had a really good year last year. They were playing in the prelim and were probably unlucky not to make the grand final. If we can go up there knock them off in round one, I know here at Canberra, we're very confident we're going to do that."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
