Canberra Capitals call on fans for their last stand in WNBL season

By Caden Helmers
Updated February 25 2023 - 8:12pm, first published 7:10pm
Shaneice Swain has been a revelation for Canberra. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Capitals are urging fans to pack the National Convention Centre for Canberra's last stand as club bosses look to secure a crop of the WNBL's future stars who have "delivered in spades".

