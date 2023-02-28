The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'No money, no job, just a dream': How Canberra Raiders back-rower Hudson Young rose to NRL stardom

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
March 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hudson Young wants to back up a breakout year with higher honours on the horizon. Picture by James Croucher

Hudson Young turned up as a teenager with "no money, no job, just a dream to play in the NRL". When you start to wonder what drove him, he peels back his sleeve to reveal the name tattooed on his shoulder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.