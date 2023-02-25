It's more than just the goals she scores. There's also Michelle Heyman's leadership, experience and her bubbly personality.
But the goals Canberra United's star striker scores certainly do help. She's the all-time leading A-League Women's goal scorer after all.
And it was her first-half brace that set up United's 3-0 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers at McKellar Park on Saturday and sent them within two points of fourth-placed Melbourne Victory.
It's fitting given it was Pride Round and Heyman's a proud ambassador of the LGBTQI+ community.
Heyman took just four minutes to stamp her mark on the game, slotting calmly in the corner to open the scoring.
She then doubled Canberra's lead with her shot through Wanderers goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer's legs - although Bloomer probably should've done better.
United were also lucky the visitors had a goal disallowed after a scrappy effort looped into the net, only for the referee to disallow it due to a foul on Canberra keeper Chloe Lincoln.
Heyman had a couple of chances to complete her hat-trick, but the first was headed straight at Bloomer and the second went wide.
That would be her last involvement in the game, coming off for a well-earned rest with seven minutes remaining.
"She's very important up front - she scores goals, she can assist, she's pacey, she works really hard, she just wants to do the best for everyone on the team," Canberra midfielder Laura Hughes said.
"Just her personality on and off the field pushes us and gives us energy, and she scores some classic goals too."
Canberra winger Nikki Flannery should've made it 3-0 before half-time, but she dragged her shot wide and then the Wanderers enjoyed their best spell of the game.
Wanderers midfielder Amy Harrison worked her way onto her left foot and forced Lincoln into a good save.
Then Sophie Harding blasted a shot over the goal when she had a teammate unmarked in the box. Then she hit the crossbar to keep it 2-0 until the half-time break.
But nine minutes into the second half and Canberra's win was sealed with a great piece of teamwork.
Heyman released Flannery down the right wing and her square ball was calmly slotted away by Sasha Grove - her first in the ALW.
Normally at fullback, Grove started in the midfield before finishing the game on the wing after Grace Jale was substituted after just 28 minutes to manage her load following her recent efforts for New Zealand.
"She's got speed. She's got the ability to do repeat runs and she's versatile," United coach Njegosh Popovich said of Grove.
"We've thrown her into the midfield, we've thrown her at left back, right back and also as a winger up front.
"She's a very versatile player, she has a bright future ahead of her, absolutely."
Depending on Victory's result against Perth Glory on Sunday, United could host ninth-placed Adelaide United at McKellar Park next Saturday with a spot in the top four on the line.
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA UNITED 3 (Michelle Heyman 4, 24, Sasha Grove 54) bt WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS 0 at McKellar Park. Crowd: 920.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
