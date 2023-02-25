Eastlake Demons product Harry Himmelberg is primed for a big year under new GWS Giants head coach Adam Kingsley.
Losing his iconic long locks recently, Himmelberg has become comfortable transforming himself of late.
In the back-end of the 2022 AFL season he was switched from a forward to the backline, and was not half-bad either, averaging nearly 24 disposals in 13 games in the role.
But under Kingsley he's spent all of pre-season training with the forwards again, and been backed to add to his tally of 149 goals in 127 games.
"It's going quite well so far but it's handy for the team that we can switch it up if need be," Himmelberg told The Canberra Times before bagging five in their intra-club clash at Alan Ray Oval on Saturday.
"I think it'll depend how we start the year and how the system is working.
"I want to play wherever, as long as we're winning."
After finishing third-last in their previous AFL campaign, Himmelberg is motivated to get the Giants back to being flag contenders, with Kingsley's new game-plan helping to inject belief into the squad.
Kingsley said Himmelberg's performance at Ainslie and in a gruelling pre-season stretch has all but sealed his spot as a forward, though he refused to rule out pushing him back.
"He's a beautiful kick. If we can give him some opportunities with a bit quicker ball, he could really hit the scoreboard for us," the coach said.
"Having said that, we know he's really capable at halfback, so I wouldn't put a line through him spending some time there, but I'm going give him every chance up forward.
"It feels like he has had a confidence boost. It's a difficult role to play that key forward.
"The way he's attacked the pre-season with a great attitude and great work ethic, it feels like he's really excited."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.