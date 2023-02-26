The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Bungendore Preschool in limbo as lease negotiations stall

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
February 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bungendore Preschool committee and St Mary's Parish Bungendore are still in negotiations after the preschool lease expired in December. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Bungendore's only community preschool is facing the prospect of its annual rent being raised four-fold as negotiations for the lease renewal with the Catholic parish stall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.