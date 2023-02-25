Western District captain Scott Murn had just watched his side get rolled for 136.
It could have been reason to drop their heads amid the disappointment of yet another loss this season.
Murn, however, had the bigger picture in mind.
With a young squad at his disposal, the veteran has used the year as a valuable learning exercise with an eye to the future.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
So Murn's message to his players when they were forced to follow on by ANU was simple.
"As a team, I said go out and play our shots, put pressure on the bowler and be aggressive," Murn said. "Instantly, you can see the difference in the approach and the output.
"We're a young team, we're learning, we're figuring out what style of play we need to be looking to play to maximise our performances. Overall we've under-performed this year, which is disappointing but we're looking to build on that next season."
Western District produced a much improved second innings and reached 5-170 at stumps. By this point, the end result was already decided, ANU having reached 253 last week before securing first-innings points with an impressive bowling performance early on Saturday afternoon.
Teenager Jake Smith set the tone with the bat, scoring a patient century while Felix Bennett claimed 4-65 with the ball to bowl his team to victory.
Murn was disappointed with the result but was pleased with the mindset of his young batsmen throughout their second innings.
Wests will not play finals this year but given the lessons learned, the skipper is confident a bright future awaits.
"It's a talented group of players," Murn said. "We have a good mix of youth and experience in terms of teaching young guys how to be successful in first grade. I don't see why we can't get better over the next few years."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.