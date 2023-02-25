A man cycling towards the city was knocked to the ground and left unconscious on Thursday morning, prompting police to call for witnesses to the incident to come forward.
A man was riding towards the city on the cycle path next to Barry Drive, past Clunies Ross Street and near the Australian National University about 8.30am on Thursday, February 23, police said.
A second man went to pass the first cyclist, but collided and caused the first man to fall from his bicycle and hit the ground.
"The man was knocked unconscious and sustained multiple injuries," police said in a statement on Sunday morning.
"Police would like to speak with the second cyclist and anyone who may have witnessed the collision on Thursday morning. Passers-by assisted the man and police would like to speak with any of them who witnessed the collision."
Anyone with information which could assist the police has been asked to contract Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, quoting reference 7360528.
