Did you see a cycling collision beside Barry Drive in Turner on Thursday morning?

Updated February 26 2023 - 10:25am, first published 9:52am
Two cyclists collided in Turner on Thursday, ACT police said. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A man cycling towards the city was knocked to the ground and left unconscious on Thursday morning, prompting police to call for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

