Research finds First Nations children failed on child protection, health and education systems

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
Updated February 27 2023 - 9:42am, first published 5:30am
New research has uncovered the failure of child protection services, education and health services to provide healing and recovery for First Nations children. Picture Getty Images

The National Children's Commissioner Anne Hollonds says the goals of the Closing the Gap agreement will never be met while governments, state and federal, continue to ignore the needs of First Nations families.

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

