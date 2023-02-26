The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence
Opinion

Margaret Beavis | Here's how to tone down the nuclear threat

By Margaret Beavis
February 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the invasion of Ukraine and now Putin suspending the New Start Treaty, the risk of both nuclear proliferation and nuclear war is increasing. But we can play a role in preventing this.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.