Canberra's prison was placed into a lockdown following an incident on Sunday afternoon, which police are now investigating.
A spokesperson for the Justice and Community Safety Directorate confirmed the centre had been placed into lockdown.
"The Justice and Community Safety Directorate can confirm that an incident occurred at the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC) at approximately 1pm," the spokeswoman said.
"While ACT Policing investigates the incident, the AMC has been placed into lock down."
The Canberra Times has contacted ACT police for comment.
Visitors with sessions booked to attend the Alexander Maconochie Centre were on Sunday told their visits had been cancelled, The Canberra Times understands.
The prison was locked down in November 2019 after a hole was found in the prison's fence, forcing an intensive search of the facility.
The emergency declaration that prompted the lockdown was the first in the prison's history.
Lockdowns were also used to limit the risk of COVID-19 infections spreading within the prison in earlier stages of the pandemic.
More to come.
