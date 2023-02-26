The Canberra Times
Detainee at Alexander Maconochie Centre dies in custody; jail enters lockdown after 'incident'

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated February 26 2023 - 10:17pm, first published 4:10pm
The Alexander Maconochie Centre. Picture by Karleen Minney

A detainee at Canberra's prison has died, prompting a police investigation and a lockdown at the centre.

