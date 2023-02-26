The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Super Rugby: ACT Brumbies hooker Lachlan Lonergan set for Super Round return

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated February 26 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Lonergan in action during last season's semi-final defeat to the Blues. Picture Getty Images

The reason for the Brumbies' starting hooker's late withdrawal in their season-opener has been revealed, after the team planted the flag in the turf and announced themselves as the 'premier' Australian team in Super Rugby Pacific.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.