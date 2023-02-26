The reason for the Brumbies' starting hooker's late withdrawal in their season-opener has been revealed, after the team planted the flag in the turf and announced themselves as the 'premier' Australian team in Super Rugby Pacific.
Beating the Waratahs at their new home to kick off the 2023 season was extra sweet for Stephen Larkham's men.
Now they have some unfinished business with the Blues next Sunday in Melbourne for Super Round, but must contend with some player availability headaches.
The Brumbies are confident they'll get Lachlan Lonergan back after an "illness" led to his 11th hour scratching in Sydney.
Lonergan's omission paved the way for 37-year-old John Ulugia to be named on the bench, and he enjoyed extended game time when Connal McInerney failed a head injury assessment inside five minutes.
McInerney's return for Sunday is in doubt, but Lonergan will be a massive gain for the Brumbies' re-match of the semi-final that ended their season in heartbreaking fashion last year.
"Hopefully Lachie is almost symptom-free, but he wasn't quite there on Saturday," Brumbies attack coach Rod Seib said.
"I'd expect him at training this week and fighting fit ready to go.
"We were hoping he'd get over it in time for the Waratahs, but we had to make that late change."
Seib was impressed with Ulugia's output in his increased role, should McInerney be unable to recover from his head knock.
"John went from not playing, to the bench, to being on the field in a few minutes, and he played really well and we're very happy with his performance," Seib said.
"With HIA protocols, as to when Con returns, it'll depend what his symptoms are like."
The Brumbies showcased some of the best traits of Australian rugby against NSW, and the manner in which they stuck to the game plan in a tight contest against quality opposition was commendable.
"Home derbies always have extra special meaning and it establishes who is the premier team in the country," Seib said.
"The added little story on top of that is that the Wallabies have a new coach, so players who thought they were going to a World Cup now have to show that they deserve a spot, so there's extra incentive to really step up.
"If we're a team that can win those close ones, then we're going to go very well this season and we put a lot of focus on that in pre-season."
The Brumbies are determined not to let the emotions of last year's Super Rugby Pacific finals exit get to them when they face the Blues again.
They just want to remain focused on executing Larkham's fresh approach.
"The Blues would be considered favourites in the competition, so for us to test ourselves will be good," Seib said.
