In 2015, local author Robyn Cadwallader revealed the world of the medieval anchoress to many modern readers in her award winning debut novel, The Anchoress.
Now British author Victoria Mackenzie, in her debut novel, For Thy Great Pain Have Mercy on My Little Pain, reimagines the meeting of the most famous 14th century anchoress, Julian of Norwich, with the mystic Margery Kempe in 1413.
The lives of such women, walled into a cell - often by choice - to live a life of prayer and contemplation, leaves endless room for literary imaginings.
Little is known about Julian of Norwich, not even her real name. However, she left behind an account of her mystical visions, or "shewings", in Revelations of Divine Love.
It is not only the earliest surviving example of a book in the English language known to have been written by a woman, but also the only work written by an anchoress to survive.
Margery Kempe also saw visions of Christ, and her experiences are recorded in The Book of Margery Kempe, possibly the first autobiography in the English language.
In it she reveals not only her domestic problems but also her extensive pilgrimages to holy sites in Europe and the Holy Land.
MacKenzie uses both books as source material to retell their stories, imagining their early lives as well as their mystical experiences. She describes her novel as " a creative engagement with both texts as well as a work of imagination".
Julian tells no one of her visions but writes them down and wonders why God has chosen her.
As For Thy Great Pain Have Mercy on My Little Pain begins, she has been an anchoress in her cell attached to the church for 23 years.
She knows " I may not leave this cell, on pain of excommunication. I will die in this cell and my bones will be interred beneath the floor."
Margery, however, is not so discrete. She believes "it was not the Lord's intention that I be quiet about my visions". She tells her husband, various priests and even preaches on the streets that Jesus visits her.
As a result, she is shunned by her family and her neighbours, and accused by the church of being a heretic.
Needing reassurance that her visions are from God, she decides to visit Julian and their two worlds intersect.
Mackenzie's novel opens a window into a lost world of religious devotion. She contrasts the saintly metaphysical thoughts of Julian with the more worldly, simple concerns of Margery.
The end result is a compelling study of faith, grief and secrets.
