In Albanese's first four elections, the young MP from the NSW Left had his idealism tempered by the innate conservatism of middle-Australian voters - an apt description of Aston voters. As Phil Coorey noted recently, Aston is not so much inner-city "teal" territory as it is "bog-standard" suburban Australia. It is also likely anti-Tudge swing in 2022 was a verdict on Morrison and of course the member himself. Neither is on the ballot this time.