There are 27 laws focused particularly on espionage, and another nine new crimes (extraterritorial in effect) of foreign interference. Whenever new crimes, powers or strong but meaningless statements of firm resolve are proposed, one can always be sure that Labor, if in opposition, will have tried to water any proposal down very very slightly, but not ever (perish the thought) to question the need for action going past anything deemed necessary by legislators in any other democracy. And that national security officials, particularly Burgess or those who have preceded him, will give evidence attesting that the laws are utterly essential, but involve the maximum concession to individual rights and liberties.

