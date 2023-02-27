A builder's own home in Campbell was one of the top property sales at the weekend, selling after auction for more than $3 million.
The three-bedroom townhouse at 50B Jacka Crescent failed to sell at auction and was passed in at $2.85 million.
Industry sources indicated the property sold for just over $3.1 million following negotiations.
Designed by Sydney architects CO-AP and built by local builder Mcdonald and Co, the home is one of three townhouses on the block.
The builder purchased the block in 2015 for $1,206,000, CoreLogic records show.
Two of the townhouses sold in 2020 for $1,960,000 and $1,860,000, while the third was retained by the builder.
Selling agent Theo Koutsikamanis of Bastion Property Group, who also sold the block of land to the developer, said 50B was a stand-out property among the three homes.
"[The builder] obviously did a bit more on it because he was occupying it himself. It was definitely the best til last," he said.
The sellers listed the home for sale ahead of an interstate relocation.
A central courtyard separates two bedrooms from the open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, while a main bedroom with en suite, study and terrace is located on its own upper level.
The home also includes a cellar and four-car garage.
The team behind the townhouses received multiple accolades for the project, including in the 2021 Australian Institute of Architects ACT awards and the Master Builders Excellence Awards 2020.
Mr Koutsikamanis said around 300 groups inspected the home during the three-week campaign and four bidders registered on auction day.
"I was pretty raw and upfront about the price guide and quoting late two [millions]," he said.
"Half the people that came through thought I was overquoting, the other half thought I was underquoting.
"But at the end of the day, I believed in the product and I was involved with this from the start because I originally sold the block to the developer."
The eventual buyers were locals who were "never really in the market".
"They weren't really actively looking but just waiting for something unique to pop up," he said.
Mr Koutsikamanis said the sale was proof that buyers were willing to pay top-dollar no matter the market.
But he didn't expect another sale like this any time soon.
"I genuinely think this was a one-off and you won't see anything like it again unless one of the other [townhouses in the block] sell," he said.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
