Canberra Raiders enforcer Josh Papali'i has sent a scare through the camp ahead of their NRL season opener after struggling with a calf problem at training on Monday.
It has him in a race against time to be fit for the Green Machine's round-one clash against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville on Saturday.
It would be a double whammy for the Raiders off the back of losing fullback Xavier Savage (jaw) for the opening few rounds.
Papali'i's one of the Raiders' keys, given his importance in the battle against the Cowboys forward pack, which contains the likes of Jason Taumalolo.
It will mean Canberra star Joe Tapine will need to shoulder a bigger load, with others like Emre Guler needing to step up in Papali'i's absence.
That could lead to a slight shake up at lock with Tapine potentially used in the front row and someone like Corey Harawira-Naera or Corey Horsburgh coming into the No.13 jersey.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has plenty of middle options to bring onto the bench with Pasami Saulo, Peter Hola, Trey Mooney and Ata Mariota all in the mix.
More to come.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.