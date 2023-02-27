It was the limp that will have Canberra Raiders fans sweating in their Papali'i-Fogarty budgie smugglers.
But Raiders enforcer Josh Papali'i was confident his calf would win the race against time to be right for their NRL season opener - despite needing treatment during training on Monday.
If he's not ready to play the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville on Saturday, Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead was confident their group of young forwards would be able to cover the absence of the State of Origin big bopper.
Papali'i trained away from the main group and needed attention to his troublesome calf just five days before the Cowboys game.
While he limped into the press conference with a bandaged calf, the 30-year-old was confident he would be fit for round one.
"All good. Just a little tweak in my calf, but doing all I can to be ready for Saturday," Papali'i said.
"Yeah I should be alright. I had a little run today - it wasn't too bad so just taking it day-by-day and hopefully be right for round one."
If Papali'i was unable to play it would be a double whammy for the Raiders off the back of losing fullback Xavier Savage (jaw) for the opening few rounds.
Papali'i's one of the Raiders' keys, given his importance in the battle against the Cowboys forward pack, which contains the likes of Jason Taumalolo.
But Whitehead was confident in the forward depth at Raiders coach Ricky Stuart's disposal.
The Raiders still have the best prop in the world in Joe Tapine, while the likes of Emre Guler would need to step up as well.
They have the versatile Corey Harawira-Naera and Corey Horsburgh, plus Whitehead sung the praises of recruit Pasami Saulo.
Then there's Peter Hola, Trey Mooney and Ata Mariota, who would all be in the mix for a spot on the bench.
"I'm sure he'll be alright. I think he just wanted a day off today," Whitehead said with a laugh.
"I'm sure he'll be alright and will be out there on Saturday and we won't have to worry about that.
"If someone does have to come in - Trey Mooney, Ata, Pasami, whichever way 'Sticky' wants to go with the team - then I'm sure they'll do a great job and fill in well for Papa."
Saulo has especially impressed Whitehead since joining the Green Machine from Newcastle.
Whitehead said the departures of Adam Elliott (Knights) and Ryan Sutton (Canterbury) had opened the door for someone and he felt Saulo had stepped through it.
Saulo's a big unit - 190-centimetres tall and 103 kilograms - and has impressed since moving his young family to Canberra.
He was already in the mix for a spot on the Raiders bench, but that's especially so now if Papali'i's in doubt.
Whitehead has also been impressed with Danny Levi, who looks to have made the starting hooker role his own since joining the club.
Levi's played 112 NRL games for three different clubs, with his last stint at the top level at Brisbane before shifting to Huddersfield in the Super League.
He could be named in the No.9 jersey when Stuart named his team to face the Cowboys on Tuesday - having started him in their final pre-season trial.
Tom Starling and Zac Woolford were also options at Stuart's disposal.
"Sami's come in and done a really good job," Whitehead said.
"He's a big boy and he's going to fill that role where Sutton and Adam Elliott have left that hole. He's really impressed me.
"Obviously Danny Levi's come in. He's been around a bit - he's played for a few different clubs - but he's settled really well and he's been impressive so far too."
Papali'i's absence would be a big blow for Canberra - not only because he's one of the best front-rowers in the game, but because they're facing a Cowboys pack that contains Taumalolo, Jordan McLean and Reuben Cotter.
The softly spoken Raiders prop labelled it an "international forward pack" - before pointing out Canberra's wasn't too bad either - Papali'i, Tapine, Whitehead, Hudson Young.
"It's an international forward pack there [at the Cowboys], but the focus has really been on us and what we can do," Papali'i said.
"We've got a fairly stacked forward pack as well with Joseph and Elliott leading the boys there.
"It's going to be a good game and definitely going to be a tough one up at Townsville."
NRL ROUND ONE
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys at Townsville, 5.30pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
