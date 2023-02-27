At Canberra craft brewer Heaps Normal, the biggest challenge has been to keep up with surging demand for its non-alcoholic beer.
The small business trebled the size of its workforce last year to 24 staff and co-founder and chief executive Andy Miller sees more growth ahead.
"What we have seen is a really positive start to the year," Mr Miller said, with business growing at an annual rate of 50 per cent.
"The most exciting thing for us is the strong indication from several sources that the non-alcoholic beer category is expected to grow extremely well over the next several years."
As the national economy slows under the weight of successive interest rate hikes, the ACT has emerged as one of the nation's small business bright spots.
Data on sales, invoices, payroll and other business processes collected by small enterprise platform Xero shows conditions for small businesses across the country have become more difficult.
But, while the index shows jobs growth and wages among ACT small businesses have slowed, sales last month were buoyant, growing at an annual rate of 9.2 per cent - the strongest result in the country.
Ms Southall said Canberra's small enterprise sector was "quite diversified", so was not as vulnerable to a deterioration in activity in any one particular industry as some other regions.
But she said the relatively small size of the sector also meant there was greater volatility in its readings and warned slowing wage growth - which increased just 2.7 per cent in January, the equal-lowest result in the country - could start to hit household purchasing power and sales.
According to the Xero index, employment among ACT small businesses grew by just 0.3 per cent last month, down sharply from 4.5 per cent the previous month.
But overall, Canberra has the nation's tightest labour market, according to analysis by ANZ economists.
In their quarterly ANZ Stateometer study, the economists reported that the ACT's labour market was "red hot".
The territory's unemployment rate was 2.8 per cent in the December quarter, which was the lowest in the country, while its participation rate of 72.4 per cent was almost 6 percentage points higher than the national average.
Mr Miller, who is currently in the process of recruiting more staff, said he was "really optimistic" about his business's expansion plans.
But he admitted that hiring was becoming more difficult.
"We have definitely noticed that it has become more competitive." Mr Miller said.
In addition to paying market rates for staff, he said his company was also offering an extra week of annual leave, flexible work arrangements, "progressive" parental leave arrangements and access to professional counselling services in order to help attract and retain staff.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
