The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Canberra small businesses report good sales but staffing an issue

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
February 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heaps Normal co-founder and chief executive Andy Miller. Source: supplied.

At Canberra craft brewer Heaps Normal, the biggest challenge has been to keep up with surging demand for its non-alcoholic beer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.