How does one get endorsed by Skywhale?
That's what the upcoming show by musical comedy duo Sparrow-Folk, Nice Pair, is promising. A Skywhale-endorsed comedy gem.
"It is a unique process. It's like a certain point in the moon cycle and you have to be standing with your piece of art, out in an open field and if she comes over and blesses you with her Skywhale milk, then you are approved," one-half of Sparrow-Folk Juliet Moody says.
"We didn't even seek it. We just happen to be out in this field on the third lunar cycle of the moon.
"Some people talk about getting Logies or Academy Awards but who wants that when you could get Skywhale-approved?"
The comedy duo - aka Juliet Moody and Cathy Crowley - are heading back to the stage after four years, with a new batch of deliciously naughty songs.
The Canberra-based musical mums broke out on the scene in 2013 when they won ABC TV's Exhumed competition (ACT). They then crashed into an online sensation with their viral public breastfeeding anthem Ruin Your Day, reaching over one million views worldwide.
Their latest show, however, has Sparrow-Folk back in the spotlight and presenting a very wholesome key message of community connection.
"The theme behind some of the songs and the material, we've always found that it always comes from a place of truth," Crowley says.
"Things germinate out of either real experiences or just the way we're feeling about things. We all felt isolation in some form during the last few years. And a lot of the work that we're writing on is just about how important it is to stay connected.
"And I think as women, in particular, start to get older, sometimes they can feel like their voice is less relevant or not as noticed or taken into account. So there's some material in there about really finding your voice."
MUST READ:
As well as dishing out new content, Thursday's show will also see the launch of the duo's new narrative musical podcast, Sparrow-Folk.
The post-show event will present the first in an eight-part series, which follows the fictional story of Fox and Lark, two middle-aged suburbanites who have dreams of ukulele stardom.
"It's loosely based on real-life episodes that we've had, all of the characters are fictional, some of the things that happen in the show are embellished recreations of things that happened to us, as we were finding this new comedy career," Moody says.
"We certainly didn't originally set out to be comedians, we were just jamming as friends.
"And we came up with the idea that this could be a great narrative. Then some good friends of ours [Catherine Prosser and Paul Bissett from production company Magenius] pitched the idea to us that they wanted to produce this as a podcast and it had that radio play style feel about it. And being a musical act, it lent itself to being for ears only."
Thursday and Friday, 7pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets are $29 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.