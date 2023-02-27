If you have been swayed by the recent rise in interest in tree changes and homes with unique features, this rental property with its own ACTION bus may be the one for you.
At this three-bedroom, 160-hectare-plus property in Clear Range, around 20 minutes' drive from Tharwa, tenants can get a taste of country living for six months.
Leasing agent Thomas Hathaway of Hathaway Real Estate said there was really no greater opportunity than this for Canberrans looking to try out this particular lifestyle.
Besides the obvious perks of the beauty of the home, there is also an old ACTION bus located on the property, for "Instagram photos or whatever the heart desires", he added.
At $700 a week, the property comes fully furnished, with a functional gas kitchen, large fridge and dishwasher and ample space for a family. Beds, a sofa and television are also included.
The opportunities that come with the property are drawing in a wide range of interested parties.
"We are receiving inquiries from different types of prospects ... the home is well equipped for the modern family, offering three bedrooms and plenty of space," Hathaway said.
"The home is also suited for people who are needing something temporary - say if they were renovating their home or looking for their next property to purchase.
"You can really escape into your own piece of paradise and feel the stress of the working week melt away as you make your way home or work from the home office."
As it is just a short drive from Canberra's south, tenants can still be close to family and friends in the capital while also being able to escape the hustle and bustle.
"This area is rural living, but just 20 minutes from Tharwa and only 30 minutes from Lanyon Shopping Centre," Hathaway said.
"It's a truly beautiful, modern property nestled in the tranquil foothills of the Brindabellas, with views across the Murrumbidgee River and beyond.
"In the midst of a friendly and supportive community, you will feel welcomed whilst still having the privacy that the natural landscape provides."
