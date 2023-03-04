The Canberra Times
Review

Born with a multitude of physical anamolies - including no thumbs or shinbones - Oksana Masters became an enormously successful athlete.

By Laurie Hertzel
March 5 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oksana Masters competing at the World Para Snow Sports Championships in Norway, January 2022. Picture Getty Images
  • The Hard Parts, by Oksana Masters, with Cassidy Randall. Scribner, $28.

How do you grasp oars if you don't have thumbs? How do you pull a boat through the water if you don't have a bicep? And how do you win a gold medal in cross country skiing if you have a broken arm?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.