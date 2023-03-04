Masters' achievements are amazing, but what is even more amazing is the attitude she has had apparently from birth. Living in the dark, freezing orphanage, where Masters is told repeatedly that she has been put there because she has been bad; where children are tucked so tightly into their beds at night that they cannot move; where there is not nearly enough food and what there is is rancid; where botched, painful surgeries are performed on her legs; where strange men ominously approach her bed in the middle of the night and press their weight on her and she feels searing pain - despite this life, she writes, "When I wake this morning ... it's with the same idea as every other morning: This is going to be a good day. It's a new day, after all."