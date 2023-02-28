This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
I'd always looked forward to the annual superannuation statement; its arrival in the letterbox a nice contrast to all the bills. Money coming in for a change, not going out.
All that money - my money - put aside for later had started to grow. The magic of compound interest had kicked in and I'd reached that point in life where some zeroes had been amassed - not seven like the wealthy one-percenters in the government's sights; just enough to suggest some comfort for the future.
But the last statement was deflating. The account had gone backwards. The pandemic and its short, sharp recession had taken a bite out of the balance. So, too, the downturn in the property market and stock market volatility. A passing blip, the fund assured me.
Well, if the recent company reporting season is any guide, the balance should have turned around by now, the blip passed. Qantas, the Commonwealth Bank, Woolworths, Coles, Woodside - the march of company profits has been so breathtaking, commentators say it's been fuelling inflation. The wage price bogeyman of the 1970s and '80s is dead. We're now being stalked by the profit-price inflation dragon.
The rest of us might be asking "War, what is it good for?" For Woodside, it's obvious. Profits have trebled thanks to steep rises in oil and gas prices triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
While ordinary people struggle with soaring fuel and energy costs, Woodside's shareholders - including some of the larger super funds - will have been raking it in. Even the government has been sharing in the Woodside windfall. The company says its tax and royalty payments in Australia more than tripled in the past year, sent skyward by that profit.
For the young, for whom super is removed from the very real, here and now, rigours of a weekly budget this is way beyond cold comfort - it's red-hot infuriating. The profits of the banks, airlines and supermarket giants are hard enough to swallow. The profits of the fossil fuel megaliths, earned on the back of Ukraine's misery, must be sickening, especially when the power bills arrive. Daddy Warbucks alive and kicking, except no little orphan is being cared for.
Wages are growing but still stuck way behind in the slow lane - way behind inflation. The unions are growing ever more truculent. ACTU secretary Sally McManus is calling the profit explosion "greedflation", verbalising what many in the community are suspecting.
And as the federal government casts an eye over the superannuation tax concessions on balances in excess of $3 million, the response from the other side of the wealth divide is predictably shrill: "Labor is coming for your money!"
The government will have to be steely in confronting what many see as a taxation system weighted in favour of the very wealthy. We know the Coalition won't have a bar of any changes. We also know the Greens - especially those who are red on the inside - will want the government to go even harder than what's been suggested.
The conversation has started and the Echidna predicts it's likely to get nasty as it continues.
- A national office for cybersecurity will be established within the Home Affairs Department as the federal government bolsters Australia's cyber defences in the wake of recent, large-scale data breaches. The national security hub will also gain a cybersecurity coordinator to oversee the work being done to prevent online attacks, as well as help manage data breaches when they take place.
- Heavy workloads, lack of time and teacher shortages are driving school principals towards resignation and early retirement, a survey from the Australian Catholic University (ACU) found. Since 2019, the number of Australian school principals wanting to retire early or resign has tripled.
- A court has ordered failed recycling scheme REDcycle be wound up following the discovery of tonnes of stockpiled plastic. NSW Supreme Court Registrar Leonie Walton ordered the scheme's parent company RG Programs and Services be wound up on Monday, appointing Benjamin Carson of Farnsworth Carson as liquidator.
THEY SAID IT: "When the rich wage war, it's the poor who die." - Jean-Paul Sartre
YOU SAID IT: When members of the same political party hate each more than those on the other side.
Jan says: "Your comments bring to mind a story involving that hardy old warhorse of the ALP, Fred Daly, who was sitting next to a young newly-minted MP in the chamber. The newcomer expressed his enthusiasm with his new job saying what a delight is was for him to be sitting in parliament facing the enemy on the other side of the house. Fred is reputed to have replied something along the lines of 'Believe me the enemy aren't sitting opposite you. They are sitting all around you.'"
Lee has always been suspicious of political parties: "I have never wanted to be a member of a political party and I vote on what is happening locally. To date neither major party has had anything to say about the rural and regional areas. I will again vote independent because they are the only ones who seem interested in people outside of NSW (Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong)."
Arthur says: "Political parties are the most dangerous things, not to each other but to democracy itself. In a majority of seats the political party elects our representative. The political parties obviously fail to consider the personal integrity of persons they endorse in preselection polls. Otherwise these candidates who resort to personal abuse, shady deals or outright corrupt practices would not gain preselection."
David shares his story: "I ran as an independent in South Sydney many years ago, trying to unseat incumbent Vic Smith. I was No. 3 on our ticket so had little chance but believed that party politics was irrelevant to local issues. A year or so later I tried to join the ALP. I filled in the form and sent it. I received a rejection letter. I sent it again and received another. Finally I rang Sussex St and asked for a hearing to understand their position. I was told that I was not being accepted because I was a 'saboteur' (their words) and had run against a Labor local mayor. I was treated with absolute disdain. But I was told that if I wanted to re-apply the following year, they might consider it. I have voted Labor all my life both state and federal, but I refuse to join the party and will not contribute funds. Almost 30 years later I have not forgotten my treatment."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
