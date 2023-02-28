David shares his story: "I ran as an independent in South Sydney many years ago, trying to unseat incumbent Vic Smith. I was No. 3 on our ticket so had little chance but believed that party politics was irrelevant to local issues. A year or so later I tried to join the ALP. I filled in the form and sent it. I received a rejection letter. I sent it again and received another. Finally I rang Sussex St and asked for a hearing to understand their position. I was told that I was not being accepted because I was a 'saboteur' (their words) and had run against a Labor local mayor. I was treated with absolute disdain. But I was told that if I wanted to re-apply the following year, they might consider it. I have voted Labor all my life both state and federal, but I refuse to join the party and will not contribute funds. Almost 30 years later I have not forgotten my treatment."