Watch out Canberra - there's a new burger joint in town.
National burger chain Hello Harry has opened its first ACT store on Wooley Street in Dickson. And on the menu are its Instagrammable burgers loaded with fresh, locally sourced ingredients with premium hand-pressed beef, with all sauces, marinades and seasonings made in-store.
"I can't wait to share my love for Hello Harry with Canberra. I first tried Hello Harry at the Toowoomba store in regional Queensland and was immediately impressed by the freshness and value for money for such premium and delicious food which is made with local produce in-store daily," franchisee owner Chai Karuturi, says.
"My favourite menu items are the southern fried chicken burger and it's also hard to go past the beef maple bacon burger which is truly mouth-watering. Everything tastes exactly as it should."
The original Hello Harry - The Burger Joint opened on Queensland's Sunshine Coast in 2014. The Dickson restaurant represents Hello Harry's 16th venue as the chain continues to expand across Australia with more stores located in Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia.
True to the other store locations across Australia, the Hello Harry fit-out has a funky and urban feel with renowned graffiti artist Rossman decorating the interior with one of his designs.
Hello Harry's menu boasts a wide range of burgers including plant-based and gluten-free options as well as a selection of sides including salads, fries, onion rings and desserts, all complemented by a broad selection of wines, craft beers and shakes.
Hello Harry is also committed to supporting local family-owned businesses with Alpha Fresh and Longpark Meat Co, engaged to supply fresh produce and quality meat to ensure all ingredients haven't come far before they reach each customer.
"We are passionate about supporting other local businesses and providing a really enjoyable experience with outstanding service and tasty, fresh food to all who come through our doors so we encourage everyone to come and say hello to our new burger joint," Karuturi says.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
