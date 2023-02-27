Intercepted phone calls prove the alleged "architect" of a Canberra murder planned to "jump on the first bus out of here" if released from custody, a court has heard.
Calls made by Nicole Williams from behind bars were detailed in the ACT Supreme Court on Monday, when she was refused bail.
Williams, 38, has pleaded not guilty to seven charges, which include accessory to murder, unauthorised firearm possession, and recruiting a child to engage in criminal activity.
Prosecutor Anthony Williamson SC told the court the Holt woman was "essentially the architect" of Phillip man Glenn Walewicz's murder.
He said while it was not alleged that Williams had planned for anyone to be killed, she had given a teenager a gun and sent the boy, with other people, to do a home invasion.
The group was supposed to steal money or drugs from a unit in the complex where Mr Walewicz lived, he said, but they went to the wrong place in "a case of mistaken identity".
When the innocent Mr Walewicz, 48, answered a knock on his door late on June 10, 2021, the boy allegedly armed by Williams killed him with a single shot to the throat.
After what Mr Williamson described as a "painstaking investigation", ACT Policing homicide detectives arrested Williams and five others last June.
When Williams sought bail on Monday, defence lawyer Darryl Perkins said the mother of four had "consistently instructed me she had nothing to do with this exercise".
The accessory to murder charge legally required Mr Perkins to establish special or exceptional circumstances that favoured Williams' release.
He cited the perceived weakness of the prosecution case, saying it relied on statements from people who were "attempting to ameliorate their involvement in this enterprise by passing some blame onto my client's shoulders".
Mr Perkins also put forward factors that included his client's acceptance into a program at the Ngunnawal Bush Healing Farm, and concerns about the security of her home.
Mr Williamson countered that none of these things came "even close" to being special or exceptional.
The prosecutor argued Williams, the subject of three outstanding arrest warrants in NSW, was likely to abscond if released from custody.
He called Detective Senior Constable Laura Howe to give evidence about this.
On the witness stand, the homicide detective revealed investigators had been listening to phone calls Williams had made from behind bars since she was arrested at a train station.
Detective Senior Constable Howe said one call, in December, involved Williams outlining what she planned to do if she was granted bail.
"To my recollection, it related to getting on a bus and departing the ACT," Detective Senior Constable Howe said.
Mr Williamson later told the court Williams had described an intention to "jump on the first bus out of here".
He rubbished claims his "very powerful" case was weak by pointing out that one statement incriminating Williams came from Gary Michael Taylor, who had admitted involvement in the murder.
The prosecutor added that the case against Williams also included intercepted text messages.
One text, sent from Williams' phone the night before Mr Walewicz died, named the people alleged to be the real home invasion targets and described a plan to "do them fullas over".
Mr Williamson alleged Williams had then tried to "silence witnesses" after the murder.
Associate Justice Verity McWilliam ultimately refused Williams bail, agreeing with Mr Williamson that no special or exceptional circumstances had been established.
Dates for a three-week jury trial of the 38-year-old and her son Jayden Williams, who also denies being an accessory to the murder of Mr Walewicz, are likely to be set in March.
Meanwhile, Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced next week after he pleaded guilty to a joint commission murder charge.
The 24-year-old NSW man has admitted being at the scene when the shooter, who also recently pleaded guilty to murder, gunned Mr Walewicz down with a pump-action rifle.
The shooter cannot be named because he was just 17 at the time in question.
Another person involved in the killing, 19-year-old getaway driver Reatile Ncube, was sentenced earlier this month to a mostly suspended jail term.
Charges levelled at a boy who was 12 at the time of the murder were dropped last year.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
