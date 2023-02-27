The Canberra Times
Home Affairs gains new cybersecurity chief, national office to counter cyber attacks, large-scale data breaches

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated February 27 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:00pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Parliament House.

A national office for cyber security will be established within the Home Affairs Department as the federal government bolsters Australia's cyber defences in the wake of recent, large-scale data breaches.

