The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Zoe Wundenberg | Why my faith in govt has died a quick but silent death

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
February 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison (right) and former human services minister Alan Tudge have both fronted the robodebt royal commission. Picture Getty Images

"It says it may not be derived consistently within the legal framework - it doesn't say it's illegal."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.