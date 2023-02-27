City cyclists should be able to feel safe on Canberra's roads

Scott Morrison should spend his non-parliamentary days in Aston expounding on his belief that it is far better for the country to be run by a global Pentecostal church than a democratically elected government supported by technical experts and policy professionals. Peter Dutton must personally warn the good people of Bayswater, Boronia, Ferntree Gully, Knoxfield and Scoresby of the dangers of trying to go to a restaurant at night when the whole electorate is under siege from rampaging African gangs.