City cyclists should be able to feel safe on Canberra's roads

I sympathise with cyclists who feel unsafe on our roads ("Cyclists report feeling unsafe on Canberra roads", canberratimes.com.au, February 27). Riding on roads with cars, trucks and buses whizzing by at and above the speed limit must surely be a scary experience.
Most of the cycle lanes are simply unfit for purpose. They are not wide enough for a cyclist to have adequate clearance from passing cars and the car lanes don't provide drivers with enough room to safely pass a cyclist if there's oncoming traffic or cars in an adjacent lane.
At the same time, however, many cyclists are their own worst enemies.
How often do you see cyclists trying to negotiate a busy main road in a narrow cycle lane when there's a perfectly good path running parallel to the road? If there's a good explanation I'd like to hear it.
Then there's the behaviour of a good many cyclists (and pedestrians and scooter riders for that matter) at traffic lights and crossings.
There's not a day goes by when I don't see these alternative road users cross against a red light or, even when a light is green in their favour, cross without looking to see what the traffic around them is doing.
We all need to take greater care on the roads and respect other users, but rightly or wrongly, some of the more vulnerable users need to give greater recognition to their vulnerability and behave accordingly.
If, as Minister Chris Steel has said, "we want to maintain our status as one of the world's most liveable cities" we must stop building urban heat islands in the form of high-density, high-rise housing.
It is the "country town" feel of our garden city, which the Minister appears to disapprove of, that makes people want to move here.
The Canberra Times editorial "Ukraine in a strong position to bargain" (canberratimes.com.au, February 27) noted that artillery shells are being used at a faster rate than the west can manufacture them.
This led me to recall a visit I made many years ago to Australia's then one and only artillery shell production facility in Melbourne.
When not broken down this pigeon infested relic of World War II could make about 12 shells an hour. There was huge reluctance to consider its renewal as the popular notion at that time was artillery would have little place in modern warfare.
So here we are in 2023. Ukraine is fighting for its very existence against an implacable Russia. It's not just a question of state survival, Russia has made clear it's objective is to clear the country of the "little Russians", Nazis and LGBTI folk it believes live there, as well as anyone else disinclined to be subject to Moscow.
Ukraine reportedly needs 6000 artillery shells per day to simply hold the line. If, as The Canberra Times editorial suggests, the combined ammunition production of Ukraine's western supporters cannot match, let alone defeat that of an economically impaired Russia, the west has a very serious defence problem.
We need to start preparing now.
Professor Cameron ("Speed ticket surge on ACT roads", canberratimes.com.au, February 26) says that the reduction in speed limits on Northbourne Avenue was justified given its high usage.
I agree. However it should not have been uniformly applied across all the adjacent roads with a lesser traffic usage.
As the inordinately high increase in speeding fines has been attributed to the 40 km/h limit in Civic surely it's indicative that its far too low to be practical.
I believe that a speed limit of 45 km/h would be more practical and acceptable for the conditions.
It's wishful thinking though as I can't envisage this money hungry ACT government making a downward adjustment to its foremost cash cow.
Elizabeth Lee adopt this proposed speed increase to 45 km/h together with a moratorium on increases in speeding and parking fines as your main election promises and you and the Liberals are home and hosed at the next ACT election.
Apparently Peter McLoughlin (Letters, February 25) didn't have to worry about feeding the kids or paying the mortgage during the pandemic.
If some people abused the ability to withdraw superannuation early it will come back to bite them later.
Compulsory superannuation when you start work at around 18 is not on most people's minds. They are more interested in saving for a house, marriage and family. But the government is locking up some of the money they could save so a government 50 years from now doesn't have to pay them a pension.
Keating's policy advantaged the wealthy and threw a few crumbs to the less well off. Costello's changes made it even better for the wealthy with a couple able to draw down $200,000 tax free.
The last straw was Costello's decision to allow borrowing by super funds. The really wealthy could now lend many millions of dollars to their fund and build it up via growth assets to many millions of dollars.
Superannuation has become a wealth management and tax minimisation scheme for the very rich.
The Liberal Party shouldn't be pessimistic about the forthcoming Aston by-election. It must use creatively the great wealth of intellect, talent and experience in its ranks of current and former leaders.
These wise men must express their views clearly, forthrightly and firmly: No fudging, no weasel words.
Tony Abbott has to repay his debt to the party by moving full time to the electorate to explain to as many voters as possible that climate change is crap.
Scott Morrison should spend his non-parliamentary days in Aston expounding on his belief that it is far better for the country to be run by a global Pentecostal church than a democratically elected government supported by technical experts and policy professionals. Peter Dutton must personally warn the good people of Bayswater, Boronia, Ferntree Gully, Knoxfield and Scoresby of the dangers of trying to go to a restaurant at night when the whole electorate is under siege from rampaging African gangs.
The Liberal candidate must, of course, be selected entirely on merit - no quotas, no tokenism - so the best man carries the conservative standard.
I would implore everyone to make submissions on the draft planning reforms and district strategies before the closing date on March 3.
Opposing these reforms is not a NIMBY thing. You wouldn't want the ACT model of infilling existing residential neighbourhoods in any one's backyard.
The proof of the pudding is the many apartment DAs approved recent times. In Downer there have been five separate spot rezonings for higher density since self government. Not one has kept a mature tree. They are heat sinks. Not one dollar has gone back into local community for upgraded community infrastructure since that time. Amazing.
This wouldn't happen in other jurisdictions with enforceable planning laws and more equitable controls.
Everyone recognises that urban densification is going to happen in the inner suburbs. It is how it happens that is the key. Just drawing a line around an existing residential neighbourhood and leaving it up to developers and the community fight it out block by block is the worst case scenario.
Our suburbs are being treated as complete greenfield areas. It's as if no-one lives there. I have been a town planner for 40 years and this is the biggest con job I have ever seen.
I disagree with Roderick Smith (Letters, February 21).
Every year I buy a Silo Art calendar and very happily hang it on the wall in the living room.
Whenever I'm in Tasmania I try to make a detour to Sheffield to admire its brick wall paintings.
Many cities around the world have art paintings on outside walls and I find it always cheers up the scenery.
The walls in my village also have a series of decorative paintings that brighten up the street.
Some pictures are worth more than the regulation thousand words. Pope's white elephant hot air AUKUS balloon, kept airborne by burning dollars, was worth an unfathomable number of column inches (February 24).
Senator Thorpe, that was the wrong time and wrong place to create a puerile distraction. You need to pipe down, and let this country have a mature debate about an important issue.
Is Senator Thorpe suffering from that well-known political affliction - attention deprivation syndrome?
Is anyone else excited by a new transport ticketing system for buses which apparently no longer exist?
Chris Smith (Letters, February 23) noted that not a single timetable was available at the ACTION shopfront three weeks after the introduction of the new timetable. Not a single hard copy light rail timetable is available anywhere after more than three years.
The lack of sensitivity and awareness on display during the "welcome" and post-launch "Yes" campaign drinks in Adelaide was, in my opinion, a true display of arrogant indifference to the victims of what is happening in Australia's heartland.
We need the government to demand top emitters pull their weight. We need a safeguard mechanism that safeguards. It's time for those responsible to fix the problem.
Dr Lowe and his team might understand the impact of the current RBA interest rate rises if they spent some time suffering with the people who have just lost their jobs. Some may even have lost their homes.
In all this agonising about inflation and interest rates is anyone considering the part that business profits are playing? They have been growing steadily for years while wages have stagnated.
Of course the Liberals want to be the underdog in the Aston byelection. Who ever wants to be the "over dog"?
The Canberra Times letters to the editor often surprise. On February 22 I learned Cootamundra Wattle is our national floral emblem, that Griffith (NSW) is the food bowl of the nation and that there are people around who are "shills".
The Australian cricket team need to make "sweeping" changes.
Karina Morris (Letters, February 23) says her local pharmacy is not expecting COVID boosters for a couple of weeks. On February 2 I asked my local pharmacy if they were taking bookings. They said: "We can do Moderna this afternoon or Pfizer on Friday afternoon."
