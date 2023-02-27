The Canberra Times
City cyclists should be able to feel safe on Canberra's roads

By Letters to the Editor
February 28 2023 - 5:30am
Cyclists, motorists and pedestrians all have a duty of care to look out for each other on our roads. Picture by Graham Tidy

I sympathise with cyclists who feel unsafe on our roads ("Cyclists report feeling unsafe on Canberra roads", canberratimes.com.au, February 27). Riding on roads with cars, trucks and buses whizzing by at and above the speed limit must surely be a scary experience.

Local News

