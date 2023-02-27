The Canberra Times
Opinion

Frances Crimmins | Early childhood education key to cracking the code of gender pay gap

By Frances Crimmins
Updated February 27 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The care sector represents the country's most feminised workforce. Picture Shutterstock

Cracking the code: that is the theme of this year's International Women's Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.