ACT building regulations must be enforced

The hoary old saying that "it is better to beg for forgiveness than to ask for permission" appears to be alive and well in Canberra's building sector.
How else does one explain the ACT government's offer to sign off on a non-compliant residential dual occupancy development on a Mr Fluffy block in Torrens so long as the developers make some relatively minor changes?
The planning authority this month knocked back retrospective approval of an amended development application on two new townhouses which have already been built.
The authority said the application was rejected on the grounds the buildings "negatively impact neighbouring properties through impacting and reducing the privacy of these blocks".
Or, to put it in layman's terms, the neighbours - including Woden Valley Community Council president Fiona Carrick - can't go into their own backyards without being overlooked by the windows, and external staircases, of the two new homes.
While only the developers, who aren't talking, are in a position to explain why they made significant changes to floor levels and window heights before approval was granted, such actions are far too common in the ACT.
In this particular case the application for an amendment to the original development application, which had been conditionally approved in March 2021, was not lodged until last December.
It is understood that by then the townhouses had almost been completed.
Even more inexplicably it also appears as if, despite applications for two swimming pools - one for each property - being rejected in 2022 the developers went ahead and dug holes for them anyway.
It would appear there is a belief among some in the local property development and construction sector that even if something is built in flagrant contradiction of what ACTPLA has approved there is a good chance it will be approved, albeit probably with some face-saving tweaks, later on.
That belief appears to have some justification given in this instance it looks as if the ACT government is going to stop well short of invoking the full force of law and ordering the non-compliant structures to be torn down.
It has, instead, said if the developers wished to pursue the matter further with a view to obtaining a valid DA, they should consider installing opaque glass in the windows that oversight neighbouring properties, screening rear alfresco areas and increasing the height of the boundary fence.
These are all relatively inexpensive "fixes" when compared to what it would cost to make the buildings compliant with the conditions of the original DA.
It is no wonder neighbouring property owners such as Ms Carrick are not happy.
Ms Carrick, who is not without expertise of her own in these matters given her community council involvement, is just as concerned about the bigger picture as about what is literally happening in her own backyard.
"This ... is a great case study to investigate the protections we want from our new planning system," she said. "We should review the Mr Fluffy dual-occupancies to learn about the good, the bad and the ugly impacts on neighbours and [to inform] our views on desired densification outcomes in our suburbs."
This, given the ACT government is in the throes of opening up established suburbs to urban densification as part of its proposed planning reforms, is an excellent idea.
The community engagement process ends on March 3.
