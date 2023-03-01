Light heavy weight MMA fighter Ugur Kocak likes to divide his time between the octagon and the doner kebab.
While he can serve a devastating combination in the ring his kebab shop in Belconnen offers authentic Turkish cuisine ranging from pide, fresh mezzes and borek.
The father of five entered the kebab business in 2001 launching the iconic Yarralumla Turkish Halal Pide House.
He sold his Yarralumla business 8 months ago making the move across the lake to start Belco Halal Kebabs and Pizzeria.
When quizzed on his recipe Mr Kocak remained diplomatic and kept his secrets to himself.
"Love makes the perfect kebab, you have to enjoy what you do its not about the money, its about the love and giving to the people what they want to eat," Mr Kocak said.
Belconen Kebabs offers a unique taste to customers with each kebab base sauced with Turkish chilli sauce.
"My base sauce is the speciality, I started adding that into my kebabs after I tried some kebabs in Turkey, no one does that in Canberra," Mr Kocak said.
Apart from doner kebabs which is a type of seasoned meat cooked on a vertical rotisserie. His shop also specialises in shish kebab, skewered meat cooked on charcoal, and kofte, meatballs flavored with onion, parsley and cumin.
Mr Kocak marinates his doner kebab with Salca, a type of pepper and tomato paste used in Turkish cuisine.
"The kebab needs to be cooked very softly, right to perfection not over cooked," Mr Kocak said.
Mr Kocak's kebab checklist
The past couple of weeks has also been very difficult for Mr Kocak as he has been overwhelmed with devastating images from his ancestral city Antakya in earthquake affected Turkey.
Mr Kocak's parents live in Antakya, the capital of the Hatay province which has been devastated by the earthquakes.
"They lost their homes in the earthquake, its really hard right now because there's nowhere to stay for them and we bought them a prefabricated home, but that's very hard for people to afford right now," Mr Kocak said.
Many Turkish Australians have been affected by the earthquake with relatives losing their homes and lives.
Mr Kocak's shop is collecting donations for the earthquake relief effort and anyone visiting the shop can donate.
"We're doing our part here and trying to collect as many donations as we can, anyone who wants to donate can come and see me, we will make sure it will get to the right people at the right time," Mr Kocak said.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. He previously interned at the Herald Sun and worked as a court reporter. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
