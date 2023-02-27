Conrad Pattinson, co-owner of Vamos Electric Bikes, recently rode 3970km from Fremantle to Bondi -wearing thongs.
This mammoth feat was aimed at raising awareness on how everyday Australians could change their routines, morning commutes, and lifestyles in a way that helps us to limit our use of fossil fuels in Australia.
With transportation being the third largest source of greenhouse gas emissions and most of those emissions coming from cars, it makes perfect sense to try to minimise the amount of times we hop behind the wheel.
According to the Australian Census, around 77 per cent of people who travelled to work used a car, truck, or van as their main mode of transportation with a large majority covering distances less than 10kms.
It's a missed opportunity to make a difference if we don't all get behind causes like Conrad's and the sustainable transport on offer.
Conrad highlighted that switching to a sustainable transport is that easy that he did his entire journey, from Perth to Sydney wearing thongs.
His support vehicle was decked out with solar and the majority of the power used to charge up his e-bike batteries was provided by the sun.
Conrad has been co-running VAMOS bikes for nearly six years and his goal has stayed the same - to encourage Aussies to leave their cars at home.
He stresses that if he can cross the country wearing thongs sustainably, other Aussies can think twice about driving to the shops.
VAMOS bikes have recently released a brand new cargo bike which has the ability to carry cargo on the front and/or back of the bike.
The rear luggage carrier also has an inter-changeable cushioned seat incase another person wants to hop on the back.
The model is appropriately named the "Amigo" leaves you with little reason to need to drive a car around in a day-to-day urban environment.
Vamos founders are two boys from Bondi - Michael and Conrad, They certainly didn't come from a biking background and more importantly, don't even own any lycra.
However these two friends were keen to find a cheap and easy alternative to driving a motor car around and decided on e-bikes
Conrad, initially hesitant of e-bikes, test rode his Dad's electric bike to his final uni exam.
After flying across Centennial Park on his e-bike Conrad kicked himself when he arrived at his exam half an hour early.
Why hadn't he used an e-bike before? Sweaty bus rides and driving countless laps around university in search of a parking spot had always made for stressful starts to his day. Not to mention the costs involved. Love at first e-bike.
Now his epic journey is being made into a documentary named "Electric Crossing" and will be released in the coming months.
The short documentary chronicles his journey and includes familiar Australian personalities like Dr. Karl from the ABC who helps decipher how exactly Australia is going to take on it's biggest challenge yet:- climate change.
Conrad is about to reach his $20,000 fundraising goal for the Australian Conservation Foundation for his trip.
