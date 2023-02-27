Legal and transparency experts have warned the federal government against rushing its proposed whistleblower reforms into law, saying it would be a "huge mistake" and worsen the existing regime's issues.
A federal anti-corruption watchdog, the first of its kind in Australia, is expected to open its doors by the middle of the year but advocates and former whistleblowers first want to see protections beefed up for those coming forward.
The changes put forward by Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus to overhaul the public interest disclosure laws would expand the definition of detriment and improve the process of allocating investigators following disclosure.
But critics say the proposal would further complicate the "patchwork" of protections in place.
Transparency International Australia board member Professor A J Brown and Human Rights Law Centre senior lawyer Kieran Pender said the government should instead duplicate the protections afforded to private sector employees and fix the scheme's issues simultaneously after the National Anti-Corruption Commission is operational.
"It's really fantastic to see the government's commitment to stronger whistleblower protections. But we need to get this right," Mr Pender told a parliamentary committee tasked with looking into the proposed changes on Monday.
Professor Brown said he saw three pathways forward - the first one leaving the drafting as it stands, which he described as a "huge mistake".
"The second is to fix up the wording so that it means something closer to the intention, but it would still be different than the Corporations Act, and, quite possibly, still very confusing and difficult to interpret," Professor Brown said.
"Or the third option, which could well be the fastest option ... simply replicate the Corporations Act provisions, word for word, in the [Public Interest Disclosure Act] as an interim exercise, then at least they're consistent."
James Shelton, a former whistleblower, joined Professor Brown and Mr Pender at the table advocating for a whistleblower protection authority.
Mr Dreyfus has previously said the federal government is considering whether one is needed.
Four years later, after damning media reports, Australian authorities handed down the country's first ever foreign bribery conspiracy charges.
"There was no path, there was no guide. I did it all," Mr Shelton said.
"It's too late for me. But, for others who come after? Yes, 100 per cent, there needs to be an independent whistleblower protection authority, private and public sector."
Australian Human Rights Commissioner Lorraine Finlay said earlier in the hearing she didn't think the need for future reforms should stop improvements from being made now.
"Certainly, we think [a whistleblower agency] could be one element and it does highlight one of the challenges that this committee has in that we're looking at a set of serious reforms, absent the full picture of other reforms that need to happen in this area," she said.
"We'd certainly encourage the committee when considering these reforms to also have regard of what is to come and the need at the end of the day to end up with a framework that is complete, in the way it looks at these things."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
